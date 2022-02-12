Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $111.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $75.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

