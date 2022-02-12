Putnam Investments LLC Sells 43,370 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $46,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in MetLife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MetLife by 27.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

