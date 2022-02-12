Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Issued By Truist Financial

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ASGN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75. ASGN has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

