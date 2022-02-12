Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut by Oppenheimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ceragon Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

