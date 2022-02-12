Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Raised by Analyst

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $21.39 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $113.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

