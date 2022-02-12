Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Cut by Analyst

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

NYSE ZBH opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 126,630 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

