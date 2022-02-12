Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $182.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.