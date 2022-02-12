Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Issued By Wedbush

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,091,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,558,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,440,000.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
