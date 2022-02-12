Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lifted by KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

CMG stock opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,588.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,748.64.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.