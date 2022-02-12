Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Decreased by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of MGY opened at $21.53 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

