Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Issued By Truist Financial

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NLS stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

