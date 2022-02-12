Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By KeyCorp

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.