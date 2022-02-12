Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 331.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

