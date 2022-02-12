Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Cut by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.