Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Latch, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Latch in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LTCH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Latch stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $57,159,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $38,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

