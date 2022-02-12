QLC Chain (QLC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $134,195.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $134,195.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.86 or 0.06924846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.32 or 0.99908924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

