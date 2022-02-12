Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

