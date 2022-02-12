Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $289,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

NYSE:IBP opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,415. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

