Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROCK. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

