Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $482 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.28 million.Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $19.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,622. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.