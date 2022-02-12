Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63.17 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $130.25 or 0.00307912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $63.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005859 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.01221641 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

