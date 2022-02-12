Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $587,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.40. 62,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,019. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

