Raymond James Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.91.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$53.52 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$59.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$24.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

