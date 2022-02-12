Raymond James Lowers Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$6.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 205.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ITR opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.99. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.13 and a 12 month high of C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$137.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

