Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$797.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$93,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,846,492.40. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $219,839 over the last 90 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

