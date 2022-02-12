RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROLL traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 211,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,658. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average is $212.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

