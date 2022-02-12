Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

