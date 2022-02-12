Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

