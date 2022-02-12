Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,519 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 5.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

