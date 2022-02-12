Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 51,529 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,529 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 3.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

