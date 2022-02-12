Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,727,000 after acquiring an additional 332,031 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after acquiring an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.