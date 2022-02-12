Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Earnings Miss

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 15,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,163,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

