Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $203.14 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $203.14 million and $48.11 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00224098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00037373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 17,530,705,935 coins and its circulating supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

