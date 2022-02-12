Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
NYSE REG opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $78.78.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.