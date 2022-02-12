Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

NYSE REG opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

