Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $728.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $754.00 to $728.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $45.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $58.93 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $726.11.
REGN opened at $638.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
