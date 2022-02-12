Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $728.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $754.00 to $728.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $45.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $58.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $726.11.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $638.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.