Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,578,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after buying an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.29. 3M has a one year low of $158.80 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

