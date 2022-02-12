Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.28% of Ducommun worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.