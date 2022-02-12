Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,186,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sirius XM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.