Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,300 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,985 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Fossil Group worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 325.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,782 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,878 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.