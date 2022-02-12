Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $12.94 Million Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,647,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of ASE Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in ASE Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,333,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,947 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.