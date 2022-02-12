Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Employers worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Employers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

