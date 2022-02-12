Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 759.4% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RNECY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

