ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REOS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 332,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,589. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
