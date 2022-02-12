Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Repare Therapeutics worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $608.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

