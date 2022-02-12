Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

RGEN stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.14.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

