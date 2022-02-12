Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,263 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 954,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 225,568 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,082,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

