Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “
Shares of KRMD opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.80 million, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,263 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 954,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 225,568 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,082,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Repro Med Systems Company Profile
Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
