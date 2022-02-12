Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Insider Sells $74,550.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $306.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.