Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Insider Sells $74,550.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $306.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 522,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

