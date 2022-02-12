Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chegg, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chegg’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

CHGG stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -512.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

