Research Analysts Set Expectations for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

