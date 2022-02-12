Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

RSSS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 78,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,700. The company has a market cap of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

RSSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Research Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Research Solutions worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

