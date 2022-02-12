Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
RSSS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 78,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,700. The company has a market cap of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
RSSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.
